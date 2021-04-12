Robots don’t complain for $15/hour. At least not yet…

Via ABC:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Houstonians may notice something different about the way their pizza is delivered this week.

Domino’s Pizza announced the launch of its autonomous pizza delivery. Partnering up with Nuro, the pizza chain said some of its customers will now be able to choose to have their pizza delivered by Nuro’s R-2 robot.

The Nuro R-2 is a completely autonomous on-road vehicle. This means, there will not be a delivery driver to greet you at the door with your order. Instead, the robot will drive the order to the address and customers will receive a pin to retrieve their order when it has arrived.

Keep reading…