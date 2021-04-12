Via CBS:

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities will be under a 7 p.m. curfew Monday evening following Sunday’s fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center.

The curfew will run until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter III say that the cities are under a state of emergency.

