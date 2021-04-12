You ever notice there are more shootings NOW than there were this time last year or the year before that? Funny huh?

Via WVLT:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department confirmed one person is dead following a shooting at Austin-East High School Monday afternoon.

Police said there are multiple gunshot victims including an officer following a shooting at Austin-East Monday afternoon.

Knoxville police say multiple agencies are on the scene.

According to KPD, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an officer-involved shooting at Austin-East.

Officers responded to the school on the report of a man who was possibly armed inside the school. As officers approached the suspect, shots were fired, according to police.

Keep reading…