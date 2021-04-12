Sigh…we’re gonna do this EVERY time now aren’t we?

Via NY Post:

The Minnesota Twins are postponing Monday’s game against the Red Sox after the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, which has caused widespread protests throughout the city.

Wright was killed during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Center, a northwest suburb of Minneapolis. Civil unrest broke out in the city on Sunday night and continued into Monday.

“Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred (Sunday) in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today’s game,” the statement read.

