Update: #DaunteWright was in the process of getting arrested by @BPPD for a weapons charge & escaping police before he was killed yesterday, sparking #BLM race rioting & looting. The criminal complaint says he had an illegal Ruger .45 pistol. He skipped his court date this month. pic.twitter.com/dI4zScGLo5

Via TPM:

Daunte Wright, a black man who was shot by police in a suburb of Minneapolis on Sunday, was wanted by police on weapons-related charges before his fatal encounter with law enforcement, documents show.

Wright was wanted for carrying a pistol in a public place without a permit and for fleeing police, a gross misdemeanor and a misdemeanor respectively.

34 states allow residents to open carry handguns without being required to have a permit, while 18 allow for concealed carry. Minnesota requires residents to have a permit in order to carry a firearm with them, whether it is concealed or not.

