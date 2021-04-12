Via Channel 3000:

(CNN) — Hundreds protested Sunday night after a Black man in Minnesota was shot by a police officer and died following a traffic stop.

The incident happened earlier that afternoon in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, about 10 miles from where former police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for the killing of another Black man, George Floyd.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz identified the man killed in Sunday’s incident as Daunte Wright.

“Gwen and I are praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement,” Walz wrote in a tweet.

At around 2 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET), police say they were trying to take a man into custody after they determined he had outstanding warrants during a traffic stop. He got back into his vehicle and an officer shot him, police said. He then drove several blocks before striking another vehicle, police said.

