I let this one go 24 hours before I posted it. Why? Because 90% of the time, there’s ALWAYS another angle to these things. This time, it turned out there wasn’t.

Via CBS:

Police in the small town of Windsor, Virginia, found themselves in the national spotlight after being hit with a lawsuit from an Army officer, who is Black and Latino, after a traffic stop last December.

In body camera and cell phone video, Army Second Lieutenant Caron Nazario, still in his uniform, can be seen with his hands visible out of the window of his new car.

“I’ve not committed any crime,” Nazario said.

When two Windsor police officers, guns drawn, ordered him to get out, he said, “I’m honestly afraid to get out.”

“Yeah dude, you should be,” one officer responds.

In the video, Nazario repeatedly asks why he was pulled over, and one of the two officers pepper sprays and kicks him. He is then handcuffed while police search his car.

Nazario asks, “Why am I being treated like this? Why?”

