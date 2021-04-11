The story says “left and right” but let’s face it, they’re just talking about left. Right wingers don’t go to peoples houses and dick with them.

Via Yahoo:

For government officials from Los Angeles to Seattle and beyond, 2020 was the year that political protests literally came home to roost.

Demonstrators repeatedly ditched traditional venues, such as government buildings and big commercial streets, to chant, fulminate and sit-in outside the front doors of officials including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, former Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey and the county’s director of public health, Barbara Ferrer.

Keep reading…