Okay, which one of you was it…

Via Fox News:

An online gamer successfully pretended to be a White House reporter and even managed to pose questions to President Biden’s press secretary, according to a new report.

A person who created an online profile as “Kacey ‘Lego’ Montagu” and presented herself as a correspondent for the fictitious “White House News” duped legitimate members of the White House press corps into asking her questions at briefings at least four times, according to a report from Politico.

The imposter is believed to be active in the online global gaming platform called ROBLOX, where users jokingly call themselves “Legos.” The person didn’t reveal his or her true identity when reached by Politico but expressed frustration with how the real press is asking questions.

