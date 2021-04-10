Via DailyMail:

Police have been called to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s £11millon California mansion nine times in as many months, it has been revealed.

The couple and their one-year-old son Archie moved into the exclusive Montecito neighborhood in July last year.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has since responded to nine alerts, including twice over Christmas to pick up a trespasser who had travelled to the Sussexes’ home from Ohio.

The property’s alarm system has also been triggered five times.

Keep reading…