Via Fox 13:

PHOENIX – Rapper DMX, whose career spanned decades, has passed away at the age of 50, the Associated Press has confirmed.

According to earlier media reports, DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, was taken to the hospital following a heart attack.

“On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains Hospital, facing serious health issues,” the family said through a publicist.

DMX’s longtime lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper was admitted to the intensive care unit at a hospital after going into cardiac arrest. Richman said he could not confirm reports that DMX overdosed on drugs, and was not sure what caused the heart attack.

Keep reading…