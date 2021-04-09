Via The Sun:

Her Majesty, 94, today shared a poignant photo of Philip in a heartfelt tribute to her “strength and guide”.

The tragic news is a huge blow to the Queen, with the Duke widely known to be the backbone of the Royal Family.

Just after midday, the Union Flag was lowered to half-mast outside Buckingham Palace and on public buildings across the UK as the world mourns his death.

Tributes have poured in from around the world for the hardest-working member of the Royal Family after seven decades of Royal service.

Buckingham Palace said it will now “join with people around the world in mourning his loss”.

A statement from the Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

