Via NY Post:

“Alias” star Jennifer Garner bailed on a Friday trip to Alabama with first lady Jill Biden and apparently blamed the potential for thunderstorms.

The first lady pressed forward with her plan to visit Birmingham to promote the recent expansion of child tax credits, which advocates say will reduce childhood poverty.

“Due to severe weather forecasts, actor and philanthropist Jennifer Garner will not travel for the event,” the White House said in a statement Thursday.

Keep reading…