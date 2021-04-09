Former Fox News host Eric Bolling walks out of a BBC debate about Georgia's voting law after a guest says white Republicans were pretending to care about Black people. pic.twitter.com/gEQswBVFKC

Via The Hill:

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling walked off an BBC news show Wednesday after another guest on the show, Aisha Mills said his concern for black communities was a lie, Mediate reported.

“I think it’s really rich for any Republican, especially a white man, to run around and claim they care about the economic condition of Black communities and Black businesses when that’s all a lie,” Mills said, not long before Bolling stormed off the BBC show “Newsnight.”

