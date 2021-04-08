Via NBCDFW:

A manhunt is underway for the person who opened fire at a business park in Bryan, Texas, Thursday afternoon, killing one person and injuring five others.

Bryan Chief of Police Eric Buske said shortly before 5 p.m. that a person who they believe to be an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets showed up at the company’s headquarters and began shooting.

One person died at the scene while five others were hospitalized for gunshot wounds — four of those patients are in critical condition. A sixth person was also hospitalized after suffering an asthma attack.

