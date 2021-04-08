Via DailyMail:

Hunter Biden’s ‘tell-all’ autobiography promised the unvarnished story of his struggles with drugs, family turmoil and his controversial love life.

But there were many shocking details of his debauched life that the president’s son chose not to share with readers, including details of his fragile relationship with his father.

Now DailyMail.com can reveal the secrets Hunter chose not to divulge, exposed in the contents of his abandoned laptop and verified by top forensics experts.

The bombshell cache of 103,000 text messages, 154,000 emails, more than 2,000 photos and dozens of videos are packed with revelations conveniently missing from the memoir, including:

Keep reading….