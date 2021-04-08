Oh come on ….now words are hate crimes?

Via The Hill:

Another racist attack has been added to the list of more than 110 anti-Asian hate crimes reported in the United States since March 2020, this time involving a New York Police Department officer.

Sharon Williams, 50, is charged with a hate crime and criminal trespassing after allegedly physically threatening an Asian woman and yelling racist remarks at Asian workers inside Good Choice for Nails, a nail salon in New York City, on Tuesday.

“You brought the corona to this country,” she said, reported WLNY.

