Via NY Post:

An Asian man was elbowed in the chest by a hate-filled attacker who sneered, “If you’re not Bruce Lee, then f–k off” at him in a Manhattan subway station Wednesday, cops said.

The 42-year-old victim was waiting on the southbound B train platform at the 86th Street/Central Park East station around 12:15 p.m. when he was attacked by Janaria Kelley, according to police.

Kelley, 55, then fled on a southbound train but was quickly nabbed at Columbus Circle.

He was charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime and assault, cops said.

Kelley has six prior arrests, including one for forcibly touching a 66-year-old Asian woman on March 10, according to police sources.

