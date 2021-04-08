Via Rochester Edu:
Anthony Fauci, you are a murderer and should not be the guest of honor at any
event that reflects on the past decade of the AIDS crisis. Your refusal to
hear the screams of AIDS activists early in the crisis resulted in the deaths
of thousands of Queers.
Your present inaction is causing today’s increase in
HIV infection outside of the Queer community. We are outraged that Project
Inform, an organization that supposedly works on behalf of the infected
community, would insult us by bringing you to our city. You can’t hide the
fact that you are nothing but a despicable Reagan-era holdover and drug
company mouthpiece.