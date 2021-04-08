Via Rochester Edu:

Anthony Fauci, you are a murderer and should not be the guest of honor at any

event that reflects on the past decade of the AIDS crisis. Your refusal to

hear the screams of AIDS activists early in the crisis resulted in the deaths

of thousands of Queers.

Your present inaction is causing today’s increase in

HIV infection outside of the Queer community. We are outraged that Project

Inform, an organization that supposedly works on behalf of the infected

community, would insult us by bringing you to our city. You can’t hide the

fact that you are nothing but a despicable Reagan-era holdover and drug

company mouthpiece.

