Hello? Work? I can’t come in, the government is scared of something.

Via National Post:

Ontario took drastic measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday by issuing a month-long “stay at home” order, as hospitals in hotspots including Toronto exceed capacity and intensive care cases increase faster than the predicted worst-case scenario.

“Things are extremely, extremely serious right now,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a news conference. “The situation is evolving rapidly, hour by hour… To boil it down, folks, please, unless it’s for an essential reason, please stay home.”

