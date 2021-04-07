Nope. No dumb hayseed traitors allowed.

Via CBS:

Former Vice President Mike Pence is beginning to reemerge after the end of the Trump administration with the launch of a new group to counter the policies of the Biden administration and the Democratic-controlled Congress.

The former vice president has mostly kept out of public view since Inauguration Day, focusing mostly on some early work with conservative organizations and the arrival of a new grandchild. But on Wednesday, he launched Advancing American Freedom, an entity, he said in a statement, that would “promote the pro-freedom policies of the last four years that created unprecedented prosperity at home and restored respect for America abroad.”

Keep reading…