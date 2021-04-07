Via NY Post:

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Wednesday tried to redefine “infrastructure” — and got torn down on social media for it.

Infrastructure is generally defined as “basic physical and organizational structures and facilities,” such as buildings, roads and power supplies.

But in a push for President Biden’s massive $2.3 trillion tax-and-spend plan, the New York Democrat attempted to pave a new meaning, tweeting: “Paid leave is infrastructure. Child care is infrastructure. Caregiving is infrastructure.”

