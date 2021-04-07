Via KTVB:

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little signed an executive order Wednesday banning all state governmental entities from requiring so-called “vaccine passports” – or proof of COVID-19 vaccination for citizens to receive public services or access facilities.

“Idahoans should be given the choice to receive the vaccine. We should not violate Idahoans’ personal freedoms by requiring them to receive it,” Little said. “Vaccine passports create different classes of citizens. Vaccine passports restrict the free flow of commerce during a time when life and the economy are returning to normal. Vaccine passports threaten individual freedom and patient privacy.”

