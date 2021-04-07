It’s actually murder, but hey, whatever.

Via USA News:

“On Wednesday, January 6, 2021 an unprecedented incident of civil insurrection at the United States Capitol resulted in the deaths of five individuals,” the summary read. “The District of Columbia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Francisco J. Diaz, MD, FCAP, has issued the following determinations as to the cause and manner of death for four of those individuals.”

Ashli Babbitt, who had been shot by a US Capitol Police officer during the fracas, was killed by a bullet to the left anterior shoulder. Dr. Diaz ruled the manner of death a homicide.

The summary also reads that the “cause and manner of death for Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick are pending.”

