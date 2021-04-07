Via Audacy:

(WWJ) The city of Detroit, still struggling with the coronavirus, plans to send workers door-to-door to encourage residents to get the vaccine.

The Detroit City Council has approved a $1.2 million contract with Detroit Employment Solutions to hire over 50 people. Officials will also work with nonprofits, similar to the door-to-door effort for the census.

Detroit Mayor Duggan’s executive assistant, Vicki Kovari, says this is an all-out effort to battle COVID-19 in the city.

“We’re hoping to get started by the end of April,” she told WWJ Newsradio 950’s Sandra McNeill. “And the first stage of this canvassing we will knock on every residential door in the city of Detroit; approximately 220,000 doors.”

The effort comes after Mayor Duggan on Monday warned of skyrocketing COVID rates in the city.

