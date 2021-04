But NBC will claim this is rare…

Via NBC:

WASHINGTON — Since January, agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection have arrested two men on the FBI’s terrorism watchlist as they tried to cross the southern U.S. border, the agency said Monday.

The men, ages 33 and 26, who were from Yemen, were apprehended in the El Centro, California, sector. They are also on the no-fly list that bars certain people from boarding airplanes because of their potential threat to national security.

