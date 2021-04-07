Via NBC:

A toddler was shot in the head during an apparent road rage incident on Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive, police said.

The shooting around 11 a.m. Tuesday happened after an incident “escalated into shots being fired for approximately two blocks,” police commander Jake Alderden said at a news conference.

The 21-month-old suffered a bullet wound to his head and was in critical care at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

“We are doing all we can do for this little boy and thank everyone for their concern,” said Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, hospital associate chief medical officer and medical director of the pediatric intensive care unit, in a statement Tuesday.

