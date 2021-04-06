Via Breaking 911:

JAMUL, Calif.—U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agents arrested a man on Friday who had a prior conviction for second-degree murder.

On April 2 at approximately 5 p.m., a citizen called USBP reporting two suspicious men near Marron Valley Road in Dulzura, Calif. Arriving to the reported address, an agent located the two men, who had been walking in harsh terrain for several days. As the agent approached, the men asked for water and explained they became lost after crossing the border. The agent provided water and determined both men had entered the U.S. illegally. The two men were arrested and transported to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing.

