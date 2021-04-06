“I think that the vaccine is gonna prevent that from happening.”



Via The Hill:

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, on Tuesday said he is confident the mass vaccination effort underway in the United States will prevent another “explosion” of coronavirus cases and a fourth deadly wave of the pandemic.

“As long as we keep vaccinating people efficiently and effectively, I don’t think that’s gonna happen,” Fauci said of a fourth wave during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “That doesn’t mean that we’re not going to still see an increase in cases.”

Fauci said it will “remain to be seen” if there is an uptick in cases or if it will “explode into a real surge” as more states reopen their economies and relax public health guidelines.

Keep reading…