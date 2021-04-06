Via DailyMail:

The vice president’s desk has carvings of an eagle surrounded by stars from the Constitution’s stern decorations. It was built by the United States Naval Construction Battalions, better known as the Navy Seabees.

In the pen tray is a piece of the USS Arizona that was sunk by Japanese torpedo bombers at Pearl Harbor in 1941. The wreckage still lies on the seabed in Hawaii.

The desk project was approved under Donald Trump and construction began January 4. The desks were the idea of Trump’s Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite, the Military Times reported.

The Seabees also built a desk for the Navy secretary, using materials from the Constitution, the frigate Chesapeake; the battleships Texas, New Jersey and Arizona; and sloop of war Constellation

