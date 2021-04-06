The U.S. Navy can confirm there was an active shooter incident at Fort Detrick, MD involving U.S. Navy Sailors. The shooter, a Navy Hospital Corpsman, is deceased. We will continue to update with additional details as the situation evolves.

Via CBS:

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were critically injured in an “active shooter” incident near Fort Detrick Tuesday morning. The suspect, a Navy Hospital Corpsman, is dead, the U.S. Navy confirmed.

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said there was only one shooter and there is no longer a threat to the community.

Frederick Police said they were called to the Riverside Tech Park in the 8400 block of Progress Drive around 8:20 a.m. for an “active shooter” incident. There, the officers found two men were shot. The victims were flown to Shock Trauma where they remain in critical condition.

