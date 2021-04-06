Via Fox 5 Vegas:

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee announced Tuesday morning that he is switching political parties.

Lee made the announcement on ‘Fox and Friends’ early Tuesday. Lee’s campaign claims he’s the most prominent Democratic elected official to switch parties since President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Lee cited recent leadership changes within the Nevada Democratic Party, calling it a “Socialist takeover.” Lee’s campaign website now reflects the switch.

“Though I’ve been a registered Democrat on paper my entire life, I made the switch in my heart a long time ago, because on some things, there’s simply no compromise,” Lee said in a statement. “That’s why I voted for President Trump twice.”

