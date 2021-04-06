Except he has no say. The states decide this. For instance, here in Texas we’re vaccinating 16+ people. In NY that won’t occur till late April. The federal gov’t has zero say.

Via NY Post:

President Biden will reportedly announce Tuesday that every adult in the US will be allowed to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by April 19 – shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible.

The president will make the announcement at the White House after a visit to a vaccination site in Alexandria, Virginia, CNN reported, citing an administration official.

Last week, Biden announced that 90 percent of adults would be eligible to get the jab by April 19, as well as have an inoculation site within five miles of where they live.

