GRAPHIC EVIDENCE: Defense asks police chief during cross if he’d agree that in the body camera angle (on the right) #DerekChauvin’s knee is on #GeorgeFloyd’s shoulder not neck.

Chief Arradondo: Yes.

Defense: No further questions.

— Julia Jenaé (@JuliaCourtTV) April 5, 2021