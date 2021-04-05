Via NY Post:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday was pressed by both liberal and conservative members of the media about President Biden’s opposition to a new Georgia voting law after he earned “Pinocchios” from fact-checkers for making false statements about its provisions.

Biden last week urged Major League Baseball to relocate its July all-star game from Atlanta in protest and MLB took the advice, outraging Republicans who say the law was inaccurately portrayed and attacked.

Biden was awarded “Four Pinocchios” by the Washington Post, which endorsed his candidacy, for spreading misinformation about the state law’s impact on voting hours.

