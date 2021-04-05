What he’s saying is meaningless. Because what they WILL DO is ‘encourage’ companies to use them and require them.

Via Axios:

The federal government will not mandate the use of vaccine passports for travelers or businesses post-pandemic, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told the Politico Dispatch podcast Monday

Why it matters: Passports showing proof of vaccination could speed up international travel re-openings, but the idea of requiring immunization credentials has become a point of contention, particularly among Republican officials.

