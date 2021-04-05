Via NY Post:

Hunter Biden recalled how he used to scrounge through the carpet looking for crack cocaine after getting high — saying he probably wound up smoking “parmesan cheese.”

“I spent more time on my hands and knees picking through rugs, smoking anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine. I probably smoked more parmesan cheese than anyone,” President Biden’s son said on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

“I went one time for 13 days without sleeping, and smoking crack and drinking vodka throughout that entire time,” he said during an interview to promote his memoir, “Beautiful Things,” out April 6 from Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

