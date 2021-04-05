Why the hell would you live in Rio? It’s a total sh*t hole.

Via Mediaite:

Journalist Glenn Greenwald revealed that he was robbed at gunpoint by a group of five men in a terrifying home invasion last month.

Greenwald told the story in an essay that addressed news of another home invasion in Oakland, in which a family was tied up, beaten, threatened with death, and robbed by a group of armed men.

He revealed that he faced a similar attack on March 5, at a house on a farm near Rio de Janeiro that his family has been renting during the pandemic. At the time of the invasion, Greenwald was at the farm, which he described as “isolated,” along with an off-duty cop hired to provide security. His family — a husband and two kids — was in Rio.

