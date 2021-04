Via NRA ILA:

On Thursday, by a 6-3 vote, the Texas House Committee on Homeland Security & Public Safety voted out House Bill 1911, by Rep. James White (R-Woodville), and House Bill 1927, by Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler), NRA-backed permitless carry proposals that would allow law-abiding citizens to carry a handgun without a state-issued License To Carry (LTC). It’s time for Texas to join the 20 other states that have legalized this personal protection option!

