Via NY Post:

Hunter Biden defended taking a seat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company while his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, was overseeing efforts to battle corruption in the country.

“I don’t think I made a mistake in taking a spot on that board. I think I made a mistake in terms of underestimating the way it would be used against me,” he said in an interview on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

Asked if he understood the bad “optics” of being on the board of Burisma, he said he didn’t.

