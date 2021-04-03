No evidence of terrorism tho…

The man, who carried out a vehicle attack at the US Capitol killing a police office, was identified as 25-year-old Noah Green from Indiana. Noah Green was shot dead by law enforcement officers after the attack.

According to local media reports, now-removed Facebook and Instagram accounts of Green suggest he was an adherent of the Nation of Islam sect, which has been denounced by mainstream Muslims.

He also posted about Satan and called the US government “enemy no 1” of Black people. US Capitol Update: Police Officer William Evans Killed After Car Rams Barricade in Capitol Complex, Suspect Shot Dead.

