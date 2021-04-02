It’s because he’s black and it doesn’t fit what they want to push.

Via TPM:

As reported by The Post Millennial, Green was a Nation of Islam devotee who recently lost his job and had posted about needing spiritual guidance. He also wrote posts stating his belief that the government was conducting mind control experiments on him.

“To be honest, these past few years have been tough, and these past few months have been tougher,” Green wrote in a now-deleted post. “I have been tried with some of the biggest, unimaginable tests in my life. I am currently now unemployed, after I left my job, partly due to afflictions.”

Keep reading…