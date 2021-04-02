Just so you all know, the national guard presence in DC was supposed to expire soon. Guess that’s over now huh? What a coincidence.

US Capitol Police: "USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital." — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 2, 2021

12:15pm · 2 Apr 2021

Appears that a car smashed into the barrier. Two people are on stretchers. Can’t see whether it’s an officer or civilian pic.twitter.com/Ud5WYGyKFu — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021

Capitol police tell me Capitol campus is on lockdown. Flurry of police activity. Staff got a text about an external threat.#NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/lmvEs8Q2CF — Alexandra Limon (@AlexLimonNews) April 2, 2021