Via Washington Examiner:

NPR issued a correction on Thursday to a book review that claimed U.S. intelligence discredited the story surrounding a laptop believed to have belonged to Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.

Revised now is a line in the review of the upcoming memoir, Beautiful Things: A Memoir, which details the 51-year-old’s battle with drug addiction. Where it once said the laptop story was “discredited by U.S. intelligence and independent investigations by news organizations,” has been replaced with a line that says: “Numerous news organizations cast doubt on the credibility of the laptop story.”

