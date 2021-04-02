If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw

Via The Post Millennial:

A bail fund supported by Vice President Kamala Harris which bailed out rioters during the summer Black Lives Matter protests funded bail for a man charged with rioting. That man, arrested twice, has now been arrested and charged for a third time.

Thomas Moseley, 29, is facing three new charges related to drug possession, weapon possession in a courthouse, and rioting with a weapon, Alpha News reports.

Keep reading…