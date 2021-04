When he said it would be the parties first televised speech I doubt anyone thought he’d say that…

We need to talk about the extraordinary events in Israel today. (Thread).

The leader of the Israeli Arab Islamist party and movement has given a first ever nationally televised speech advocating peace and understanding, and cooperation with Jewish Israel. Politically and civilly pic.twitter.com/8j5pZ5JaDp

— Ron M. (@Jewtastic) April 2, 2021