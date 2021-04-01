Via NY Post:

President Biden is in favor of providing COVID-19 vaccines to immigrants regardless of their legal status, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.

Asked during her daily press briefing about a push in Florida to waive a residency requirement for inoculation, Psaki said the president supports getting vaccines into as many arms as possible.

“The more people who are vaccinated, whether they’re undocumented or not, the safer we are as a country, and that’s certainly the president’s point of view,” said Psaki.

