Via NY Post:

Team USA hopefuls at the Olympic trials will be allowed to raise their fists and kneel during the national anthem, officials have announced.

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee said this week that athletes will not be sanctioned for participating in certain racial and social protests while competing for spots on the team, despite longstanding bans against protests at the official games.

In a nine-page document released Tuesday, the committee said that permitted forms of demonstration include holding up a fist, kneeling during the anthem and wearing hats or face masks with phrases such as “Black Lives Matter” or words such as “equality” or “justice.”

Keep reading…