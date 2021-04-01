Via NY Post:

The White House said Thursday that the administration believes businesses that benefited from former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts can “bear the brunt” of paying for President Biden’s nearly $2 trillion infrastructure package, despite the strain of rolling lockdowns over the last year.

Asked about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s comments in opposition to the president’s plan, that Republicans back infrastructure but not the taxes that come with it, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said businesses can handle the proposed 7 percentage point hike in the corporate tax rate.

Keep reading…