Not a lot of people are stupid enough to break INTO a prison…

Via NY Post:

A South Carolina teen was nabbed trying to break into a prison — to deliver backpacks full of booze, weed, cellphones and other contraband, officials said.

Nathaniel Jose Perez, 19, was found between an inner and outer fence Wednesday at the Tyger River Correctional Institution in Enoree, news station WHNS reported.

State correctional officials said that large hole had been cut into the fence, and pieces of his clothes were stuck in the razor wire.

Perez — who was bleeding from razor wire cuts — had four backpacks with him filled with marijuana, tobacco, alcohol, cellphones, and other items, authorities said.

